It won’t be long before Dellin Betances returns from injury and takes the mound for the first time as a New York Met.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Dellin Betances is set to make his New York Mets debut on Saturday. He will take the mound against one of the team’s biggest rivals, the Washington Nationals.

When asked how he feels about making his return from a torn Achilles, Betances said, “it’s like I’m graduating.”

It’s clear that the anticipation leading up to his debut has entailed a number of emotions.

The big reliever is a New York native, having lived in Washington Heights. Betances grew up a New York Yankees fan and spent his entire career with the Bombers prior to 2020. Therefore, it makes sense that he feels like he’s graduating from that part of his life.

The reliever was arguably the Mets’ biggest addition in the offseason. He’s expected to play a major role in helping the ballclub turn around one of baseball’s worst bullpens. Last year, New York’s relievers finished 25th in the majors with a combined 4.95 ERA.

Betances forms the core of the Mets bullpen with the likes of Seth Lugo, Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, and Justin Wilson.

If everything breaks right, this bullpen carries elite potential. But if everything goes wrong like last season, the relievers could force the Mets to golf in October for the fourth straight year.

Betances staying healthy and returning to his dominant form is crucial to the Mets’ 2020 success.