YES Network wrote a scathing update on their dispute with YouTube TV that will affect any New York Yankees fan who uses the platform.

YES Network, the New York Yankees broadcast network, will be taken off YouTube TV. This is part of a larger move by Sinclair Broadcast Group to remove all of its regional sports networks from the platform.

In an effort to keep Yankees fans informed, YES Network released the following statement.

YouTube TV has dropped the YES Network. pic.twitter.com/RxVgSIjQsR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 5, 2020

The biting remarks made by the network are startling. It calls the platform selfish and cheap. YES also hints at the streaming service showing unprofessionalism in negotiations.

To make matters worse, the Yankees have noted that they won’t appear on any national broadcast that is streamed on YouTube TV. It’s clear that this relationship is likely damaged beyond repair.

Regardless, it’s awful to see that Yankees fans from across the country — who rely on Youtube TV as their primary service provider — won’t be able to see their favorite team. Their edict to MLB also puts ESPN, Fox, and TBS in a bind. All of those channels stream on YouTube TV.

So how do they respond to the Yankees removing themselves from their programming? Especially when they’re one of MLB’s most popular teams? National channels can’t afford to not have the Yankees on, but they also can’t break their contracts with YouTube TV.

It’s even worse to think about the postseason. The MLB playoffs are entirely on national television. That means almost every single game will be streamable on YouTube TV. So what happens now? Will the Yankees refuse to play if YouTube TV streams their nationally televised game? Will the streaming platform not be allowed to broadcast an MLB playoff series? What if it’s the World Series?

There is next to zero chance that YouTube TV doesn’t stream one of the most-watched sporting events in the country.

This looks likely to be a long-drawn-out battle between the Yankees and the streaming service. There are too many variables for the Bombers to follow through on their current demands.