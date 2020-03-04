It’s been more than a year since Jed Lowrie went down with an injury that the New York Mets said wasn’t serious.

The New York Mets signed Jed Lowrie to a two-year $20 million contract prior to the 2019 season. He has yet to start a single game for them. He doesn’t seem likely to hit the field anytime soon.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com Lowrie brushed off questions about when he might see the field on Wednesday.

Asked again today if he is close to games, Jed Lowrie responded: "I have to refer you to the organization." Asked if he expects to play at all this spring, Lowrie said: "I have to refer you to the organization." (The Mets have revealed no timeline for Lowrie's return.) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 4, 2020

There’s no timetable for Jed Lowrie’s return to the field and he refuses to answer questions about his health. That’s a recipe for bad PR from every angle. It seems like Lowrie is the problem the Mets want to sweep under the rug, but the media won’t let them.

The media has been keeping an eye on Lowrie’s knee injury all spring. First, he came in with a huge brace, but he still participated in drills. Now he’s not even doing that.

He continues to rehab the knee injury that the Mets refuse to identify. It doesn’t look likely that Lowrie will see the field anytime soon. With Opening Day just 22 days away, that’s troublesome news.

It means the Mets need to figure out who their 26th man is going be. The leader heading into spring was Luis Guillorme, but his dreadful .125/.176/.125 slash line is making it hard to give him the spot.

On the other hand, non-roster invitee and utility player Max Moroff has been excellent this spring. He’s quietly hit .313/.450/.438. The power isn’t there but his defensive versatility and his contact ability are showing up.

This is the level of player the Mets are reduced to without Lowrie. His health is incredibly important to strengthen the Mets bench. That’s why it’s so disappointing that the team is handling this situation so poorly.