New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto’s attempt at stealing a home run from the Miami Marlins backfired in hilarious fashion.

Spring training is the time for everyone to work out the kinks before the real thing starts. For Michael Conforto, he’s still working on his glove. Better yet, he’s working on keeping his glove on his hand.

When the New York Mets played the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Conforto tried to rob a home run ball, only to lose his glove over the fence.

Michael Conforto tries to rob a home run, aaaaaaaand he loses his glove 😂😂😂#LGM pic.twitter.com/Trc7xwRuQ9 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 3, 2020

With an 0-2 count, Garrett Cooper roped a line drive off of Noah Syndergaard. The first baseman shows off pretty significant power to the opposite field. Good on Conforto for trying to help his pitcher out, but he couldn’t get there fast enough to bring it back.

Adding insult to injury, Conforto had to hop the fence and retrieve his dropped mitt. This play looks like something that would be more likely to happen in a little league game. But hey, it’s only spring training.

The Mets would strike back with a run of their own in the first inning by way of a Jeff McNeil leadoff home run, but that’s all the Mets would muster offensively. Miami tallied six runs on the day, three of which came against Syndergaard.

The righty hurler allowed two earned runs in three innings of work. He also managed to strike out five while only surrendering two hits.

But spring training results have little meaning in the grand scheme of things.