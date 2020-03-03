When a pair of Giants were introduced at MSG, New York Jets star Jamal Adams playfully trolled them before the group witnessed a Knicks win.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams famously stole a football from Daniel Jones back in November. On Monday night, he just might’ve stolen the spotlight from him too.

.@Prez wasn't having it when Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard were introduced at the Knicks game 😂pic.twitter.com/dtRCf58zKC — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 3, 2020

Adams took in Monday night’s New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The Jets star was seated next to cross-conference metropolitan rivals Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants. Prior to the start of the fourth quarter, the MSG scoreboard informed the public of Jones and Shepard’s presence while the NFL on Fox theme blared from the speakers.

As the crowd roared its approval, Adams sat at the cusp of the GardenVision frame giving the “cut it” sign to the camera. The Big Blue two then threw a pair of footballs into the crowd, much to their delight. Shortly before play resumed, Adams could be seen facetiously telling the crowd to quiet down.

While some Jets expressed social media discontent that Adams was not acknowledged, the Gang Green defender was in good spirits. He took to his own Twitter account to jokingly declare that, not only was he considering going to a Nets game, but he also pondered prying the ball out of Jones’ hands, which would’ve emulated the November battle for MetLife Stadium last season.

In that game, Adams stripped the ball from Jones on a sack and took it back 25 yards for a Jets touchdown. That score wound up making a difference in what became a 34-27 win for Adams and the Jets.

I’ma go to a Nets game! I thought about taking the ball from Daniel lol #Prez https://t.co/j4N5145n1M — Jamal Adams (@Prez) March 3, 2020

When a well-wisher of Adams shared their home video from that game, he replied with a message that’s sure to stick with Jets fans throughout the NFL offseason.

I can’t wait to be back on the field. Y’all haven’t seen nothin yet!!! #Prez https://t.co/YokMlIJc2l — Jamal Adams (@Prez) March 3, 2020

The gridiron trio did manage to bring good fortune to their hardwood counterparts. In an interconference thriller, the Knicks stole a 125-123 decision from the Houston Rockets, ending the visitors’ six-game winning streak.

