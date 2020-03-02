The New York Yankees are keeping their eyes open for starting pitching and that includes Mets starter Steven Matz.

The New York Yankees have reached out to the New York Mets in regards to trading for left-hander Steven Matz, according to the New York Post.

With Luis Severino undergoing Tommy John surgery, and James Paxton out until at least May, the Yankees are in need of a fifth starter.

With those two arms down, Jordan Montgomery seems to be set for the fourth spot in the rotation, leaving the fifth spot down to guys like Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Cessa, and minor leaguers Deivi Garcia, Michael King, and Clarke Schmidt. Domingo German has 63 games left on his half-season suspension after violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

The Mets currently have six potential starters on their roster—by adding Rick Porcello this offseason, their fifth-starter race seems to be coming down between Matz and Michael Wacha, who signed a one-year deal with the Mets on Dec. 13. There also have been talks of the two sharing that fifth-starter spot, based on their opponent.

Trading away Matz will leave the Mets with a lack of starting depth. Walker Lockett would most likely be up next, as he has the most recent starting experience. Corey Oswalt and Seth Lugo have not started since 2018.

According to Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff, the Yankees have scouted Matz this spring, who in two spring starts, has tossed three innings and allowed one run on two hits, striking out two batters. Matz went 11-10 with a 4.21 ERA in an up-and-down 2019, and has two years of control.

Although the two New York teams have been in contact, Andy Martino of SNY is reporting that there is little chance of anything serious happening. A trade between the Yankees and Mets is always unlikely and this Matz hypothetical is likely no different.