After fewer than four innings of work together, New York Yankees battery mates Gerrit Cole and Gary Sanchez are developing chemistry.

Gerrit Cole knows a good pairing when he sees one. So, when the New York Yankees ace offers a review of working with backstop Gary Sanchez, it’s worth listening.

Cole discussed his second spring start with the New York Post’s George A. King III. The hard-throwing righty spoke highly of his new business relationship:

“As far as executing breaking balls for strikes and executing chase fastballs up and down, we were on the same page today,’’ Cole told King. “It’s moving along nicely.’’

The statement echoes his thoughts after his first in-game work with Sanchez. “It was fun,” Cole told NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. “Made some good pitches. Worked well with Gary.”

In limited action this spring, the 29-year-old strikeout master has been just about flawless. He’s allowed a mere two singles and struck out four opposing batsmen.

While Sanchez is helping Cole pitch to a 0.00 ERA, the catcher is hitting just .000 at the plate. He’s only had six at-bats, but after hitting below .240 in each of the last two seasons, fans would like to see him put together a productive spring training at the plate.

The positive news of Cole and Sanchez quickly establishing rapport is welcome amid dismal Yankees’ injury reports.

Luis Severino won’t pitch in 2020 due to Tommy John surgery. James Paxton won’t be available until May at the earliest thanks to an offseason back procedure.

The injury bug isn’t limited to Bombers’ starting pitchers, though. Sluggers Aaron Judge (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) are also questionable for the start of the 2020 season.

With the Yankees’ injured list filling up, a successful Cole-Sanchez relationship is more important than ever for New York.

Hopefully, the Cole Train stays on track and the Kraken doesn’t crack.