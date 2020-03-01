NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets flies out in the first inning against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes goes yard on a Seth Lugo pitch during Sunday’s live batting practice.

Will Yoenis Céspedes return to his All-Star form in 2020 after missing much of the last two seasons? Only time will tell, but New York Mets fans surely received a glimpse of what Céspedes can bring to the table on Sunday.

During live batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Yo smacked a home run off Seth Lugo.

Céspedes hasn’t hit a home run in a regular-season matchup since July 20, 2018. In the midst of a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees, the veteran outfielder went 2-for-4 with a solo shot.

He missed the majority of that 2018 campaign due to having surgery on both of his heels. He then succumbed to more missed time due to a fractured ankle suffered on his ranch. Céspedes sat for the entire 2019 season.

The last year he played over 100 games in was 2016. During that All-Star season, Céspedes hit 31 home runs with 86 RBIs and a slash line of .280/.354/.530 through 132 games.

It’s unclear how much playing time Céspedes will receive once the regular season arrives. The ballclub saw a productive campaign from J.D. Davis in left field last year. Davis played 79 games in that spot. Overall, he hit 22 home runs with 57 RBIs and a slash line of .307/.369/.527 through 140 total games.

The Mets most recently took part in split-squad matchups on Sunday. One squad fell to the Miami Marlins 7-1 while the other ousted the Washington Nationals 3-1. New York will continue its spring training slate with a 1:10 p.m. ET matchup with the Marlins on Tuesday.

