Dellin Betances is itching to make his spring training debut in a New York Mets uniform. In an interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post, the reliever said he is planning to pitch in seven to eight spring training games before leaving Port St. Lucie.

“I think we’re right on schedule to get seven or eight games,” Betances said. “If I can get in that, it would be enough games to get ready. I think we’ve got enough time. We’ve got about four weeks, right? I think we’ll be good.

Betances admitted that this spring has been frustrating as his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

“It’s hard when you are throwing on the back fields,” Betances also added. “It’s not the same as a real game, so you have got to try to train your mind to be as good as you can.”

Despite a slow spring training, both Betances says he feels that he’ll be ready to go for opening day at Citi Field on March 26.

“I think we’ll be good. There’s no reason [to worry]. I haven’t gotten that indication, so I think for me it’s going to be seven or eight games and that should be good for me.”

The 32-year-old Betances signed a one year $10.5 million deal with the Mets this offseason.

2020 will mark his first season not wearing a Yankee uniform. In parts of eight MLB seasons with the Bombers, Betances was named an All-Star four times and solidified himself as one of baseball’s best relievers.

The Mets will play in 24 more spring training games before heading north to take on the Phillis in Queens to open the regular season.