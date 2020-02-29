New York Mets skipper Luis Rojas plans to have an aggressive approach with his team’s relievers after they struggled last year.

In 2019, the bullpen was arguably the lowest point of the New York Mets organization. The group of relievers finished 25th in the majors with a combined 4.95 ERA and was a huge part of a number of defeats throughout the year.

But now that a new season has arrived, the ballclub is looking to fix that department in order to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Newly appointed manager Luis Rojas has a plan too, and it’s one that possesses a more assertive approach.

“You’re the kind of manager that your product is,” Rojas told Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno of WFAN Sports Radio on Friday. “We have young talent, we have energy and we can run. We’re going to be aggressive on the bases and we’re also gonna be aggressive with our bullpen.”

Last season’s struggling pen included closer Edwin Díaz, who came over to Queens in a trade prior to the 2019 campaign. In his inaugural season with the Mets, Díaz posted a 2-7 record with a 5.59 ERA and 1.379 WHIP through 66 appearances. This greatly contrasts with the 2018 season when he topped the majors with 57 saves and made the All-Star Game.

In order for the bullpen to improve as a whole, the Mets need bounce-back years from not just Díaz, but additionally right-hander Jeurys Familia. The veteran recorded a 5.70 ERA in 2019, which was the highest of his career (minimum 25 appearances).