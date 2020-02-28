Giancarlo Stanton’s constant injury woes are giving New York Yankees fans fits. The All-Star outfielder is just as frustrated.

Giancarlo Stanton can’t catch a break. He missed essentially the entire 2019 season with various injuries. New York Yankees fans are fed up because they expect 300 home run seasons from someone making Stanton money. And now, before he even gets a shot at proving his talent to Yankee fans in 2020, he’s going to hit the shelf with a grade one calf strain.

And Stanton is as disappointed as anybody.

Stanton explained his thoughts on the complaints surrounding his injuries to Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post.

“I mean, it makes it seem like I don’t take care of myself, which makes it that much more frustrating,” Stanton said.

And that’s exactly what some vocal Yankee fans think. They see Stanton posting Instagram videos bench pressing supermodel Adriana Lima or swinging a hammer at a tire. And their first reaction is “why doesn’t this guy do some yoga, then he won’t get hurt so much!”

News flash internet doctors, you don’t know how to maintain elite athletes as well as actual doctors.

And for all you know, Stanton was doing yoga and focusing on flexibility. Unfortunately, stretching doesn’t rack up as many likes as bench pressing a supermodel.

Maybe Stanton will put the injury struggles behind him in 2020. Maybe this was just a freak occurrence. He played 158 games in 2018 so to label him as injury-prone after one bad season seems premature.

The bottom line is that Stanton clearly wants to be on the field. He wants to be playing well every day and he wants to win a championship. It’s safe to say he cares way more about maintaining his health than the fans do.

So let him recover from this unfortunately-timed injury and give him the chance to prove that he can play consistently. Because when he does play, he’s capable of doing a lot of damage.