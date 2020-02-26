The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is the latest to go down. Can the Yankees survive more injuries?

The New York Yankees have lost a number of players to injury and suspension. Domingo German, James Paxton, Luis Severino, Aaron Hicks, and now Giancarlo Stanton. The injuries just continue to pile up for the Bronx Bombers.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Giancarlo Stanton has a grade one calf strain.

Giancarlo Stanton Grade 1 right calf strain. Boone: “he will be down a bit.” Made it sound unlikely he will be ready for the start of the season. #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 26, 2020

It stings that manager Aaron Boone reports that Stanton “will be down for a bit.” That likely means that Stanton will miss Opening Day. Losing Stanton to injury for at least part of a second-straight season has to sting for the Yankees.

When the Yankees acquired Stanton in 2018, he came with a reputation for being injury-prone. They thought he was past that though, he had played in 159 games in 2017 and then 158 games in 2018 with the Yankees. He finally seemed healthy. Then 2019 happened.

Stanton played in just 18 games last season and now he’s injured again. It looks like that injury-prone reputation is back. Normally, the Yankees would be able to handle that. It’s just one player going down even if he is an important part of their offense.

With so many other players out, this is a bigger deal. The Yankees starting rotation has been decimated by injury, which means they’ll need as much offense as possible. Relying on players with little history past 2019 is a recipe for disaster.

If the injuries keep piling on for the Yankees, it’s hard to see them winning 100 games again and they might need to win that many to beat out the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.