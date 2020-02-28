New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo showed off his play-by-play chops once again. This time, he calls a “sun ball double.”

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is making headlines again, but for a very different (and much less serious) reason. Nimmo was interviewed by SNY’s Steve Gelbs during the team’s spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

In the bottom of the fifth, Patrick Mazeika, who came in to pinch-hit for Robinson Cano and replaced him as the designated hitter, hit the ball to right field but the fielder, Rangel Ravelo, couldn’t see it because of the sun. The ball ended up dropping for a double that Nimmo hilariously dubbed a “sun ball double”.

Who doesn't love a sun ball double? ☀️⚾️@You_Found_Nimmo with the epic call of @pattayymaz10's extra base hit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kEbm5YRziC — New York Mets (@Mets) February 28, 2020

Nimmo enthusiastically noted that Mazeika’s double marked the third year in a row that he was able to call a play during an interview. “Sun ball double” is definitely a new one and we shouldn’t be surprised if that term sticks.

Earlier in the week, the upbeat outfielder was scratched from a game and underwent a cardiac screening. This came as a fright to fans, especially since heart problems are no joke.

however, Nimmo’s wife, Chelsea, was the first to bring good news and assure everyone that everything that was happening was just precautionary and that Nimmo is fine. He was back in the lineup on Friday.

Losing Nimmo would’ve been devastating. After all, he’s expected to be the team’s everyday center fielder. The fact that Nimmo was joking around, laughing, and looking so relaxed is encouraging. It’ll be fun to see if he gets another call next spring training, too.