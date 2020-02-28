Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway had some nice things to say about the team’s new skipper, Luis Rojas.

Mickey Callaway‘s tenure as manager of the New York Mets was short-lived, but he believes the team is in good hands with Luis Rojas. The Mets hired and fired Carlos Beltran before settling on Rojas, but Callaway believes he’ll do alright in New York.

“He’s going to do just fine,” said Callaway to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “He’s very prepared. Great baseball mind.

“Managing and coaching in the minor leagues is nothing like managing in the major leagues, but he has the familiarity with the players on his side. He’s not going to have to sit there for half a season and get to know what makes these guys tick. That’s going to be so valuable to him.”

Rojas managed in the Mets’ minor league system and in 2019, was their major league quality control coach. Many current Mets players have worked with Rojas quite a bit in the past and they all had glowing things to say about him. Callaway made an important point when he said that Rojas’ familiarity with the players will make his job much easier.

Callaway managed the Mets in 2018 and 2019 and was fired after compiling a record of 163-161. He did have some blunders during his days as skipper. Two incidents include famously leading the Mets to bat out of order and engaging in an altercation with a reporter.

Mets fans must be excited to see yet another radiant statement of praise about their new manager, but Callaway made another point that shouldn’t be overlooked. Coaching in the minors is very different than in the majors, so while it’s nice to be optimistic and hope Rojas will succeed, only time will tell.