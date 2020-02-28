Incoming New York Knicks president Leon Rose may be interested in a reunion with a former client—Carmelo Anthony.

It’s possible that we have not seen the last of Carmelo Anthony in a New York Knicks uniform. Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that incoming president Leon Rose is “expected” to be interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer back to the Big Apple.

Rose has worked side by side with Anthony since 2009 at Creative Artists Agency and was a major player in getting him traded from the Denver Nuggets to New York in 2011.

Anthony talked highly of Rose in an interview with Bleacher Report earlier this month.

“He had all of us at one time,” Anthony said. “Me, Bron, D-Wade, CP, Bosh. He had a bunch of guys. He had the best of the best. And I think people respected that. He never burned bridges. He was always honest with everybody.”

Anthony is having a bounce-back 2019-20 season with the Portland Trail Blazers as he’s averaging 15.5 points. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and at 35 years old, it’s unlikely he will demand a high salary.

The Brooklyn native spent six and a half seasons with the Knicks in which he represented the team at the All-Star Game six times, and led New York to the playoffs twice.

In 2013, Anthony guided the Knicks to a four-game sweep of the Boston Celtics in the first round for the team’s first playoff series victory since 2000.

His time with the Knicks came to an end when he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September of 2017.

With a Knicks team looking to find pieces to build with going forward, signing Anthony doesn’t make much sense. On the flip side, he could be a positive mentor for New York’s young core as he is one of the few players in the last decade to have success in a Knicks uniform.