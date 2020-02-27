New York Mets fans have long been frustrated with the team’s payroll. Now they’re taking the situation into their own hands.

James Wagner of the New York Times is reporting that frustrated New York Mets fans are taking the team’s payroll into their own hands. Fans are using the popular cash swap app Venmo to send money to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

If the Wilpons won’t pay to put a strong team on the field they will. That’s the idea behind the new trend. When asked about it Van Wagenen joked around with Draper, “Do I have to accept that? So, I don’t even know how to do it.”

Draper asked Van Wagenen just how much money had been sent to him over Venmo, Van Wagenen claimed he didn’t know, “You’ll have to show me one day.”

The Mets payroll is no joke to their fans. They’ve long been upset by the team’s lack of willingness to spend like a major market team. This past offseason, that perceived stinginess cost the team starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Despite losing Wheeler, the Mets’ payroll is at $160.5 million. Their payroll towards the luxury tax is over $180 million.

The Mets are currently eighth in MLB in payroll. They are still behind every other major media market team in the country, except the Chicago White Sox. They’re even behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

Considering the team has a chance to contend in 2020, it’s disappointing to many fans that the team didn’t expand payroll in an effort to push for a World Series.

This hilarious story shows how passionate these fans are, even if the team would never accept their help. Fans just have to accept that the Mets are going to run the team the way they see fit. Though, that shouldn’t and won’t stop them from voicing their opinions and concerns.