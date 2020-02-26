Unfortunately for fans, Mike Piazza doesn’t have the money to buy the New York Mets, but he is confident about the organization’s direction.

The New York Mets are still for sale after the initial deal with Steve Cohen fell through, but they haven’t found another bidder. Could Mike Piazza be a potential buyer?

Yeah, that’s not happening.

“I’m gonna have to go look in the mattress and the ashtray in my car and dig up [the money],” Piazza responded when asked if he would be interested in buying the Mets.

Jokes aside, the Hall of Fame catcher offered his candid thoughts on the Mets’ current situation. He was asked specifically about how the players will handle playing for a team that is for sale.

“It’s not going to be an easy year, but as a player, you just have to focus and play,” Piazza said. “You can’t worry about it. As long as the paychecks keep coming, your concern is just to play.”

For what it’s worth, Piazza is excited about the team the Mets are putting out on the field this year. The Mets legend feels like the team could be successful this year if they do things the right way and catch a few breaks.

New York definitely has enough talent to compete in the crowded National League East. Jacob deGrom is entering the season off of back-to-back Cy Young seasons, Pete Alonso is entering year two after smashing the rookie home-run record, and Jeff McNeil is looking to build on his breakout 2020 season.

Add in a string of “bounce-back” candidates like Noah Syndergaard, Edwin Diaz, and Yoenis Cespedes, and this Mets team looks pretty dangerous.

The situation with the ownership hangs over the organization like a black cloud, but if the players on the field just focus on what they can control, 2020 could be a special season.