During Wednesday’s spring training game, George Springer tried to quiet New York Mets fans but failed in spectacular fashion.

The Houston Astros are public enemy No. 1 with MLB fans right now. Fans of all teams are fired up after an offseason dominated by the news of the Astros’ extensive cheating during their 2017 World Series season. New York Mets fans had their chance to heckle Houston on Wednesday and they didn’t disappoint.

As George Springer steps into the box, the fans shower the outfielder with boos. For a spring training crowd, this is pretty good stuff.

Mets fans let George Springer hear the boos. I guess he didn’t know what pitch was coming this time. #LGM pic.twitter.com/4gL6Y31So9 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 26, 2020

Springer, 30, whiffs on his attempt to hit the ball from Port St. Lucie to New York. It’s not so easy when you don’t have your buddy in the dugout banging a trash can. The three-time All-Star would eventually ground out to Jeff McNeil at third base.

Expect the Houston hate to continue into the season. Every fanbase is going to want to have a crack at the Astros in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball. Even non-rival teams like the Mets are going to be difficult places to play for Springer and his teammates.

Of course, guys like Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, and Jose Altuve are going to attempt to use this negative energy as motivation. But baseball fans can only hope that these attempts fail in hilarious fashion, much like Springer does in this spring training at-bat.

Mets fans will actually have a chance to voice their displeasure to the Astros during the regular season. New York hosts Houston at Citi Field for a short two-game stint in June.