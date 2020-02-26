New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow will represent the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers next month.

He’s yet to reach the majors, but Tim Tebow is still doing big things in baseball.

Next month, the New York Mets minor leaguer will be playing for Team Philippines in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Tebow was originally born in the Philippines before moving to the United States prior to his fifth birthday.

Mets OF Tim Tebow will play for Team Philippines in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/HM6G4sASN2 — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) February 26, 2020

Tebow and his native country will be taking on the Czech Republic on March 20. The winner of that matchup will then face Panama in the semifinals.

The World Baseball Classic is set to take place from March 9-23, 2021. Host countries will be the United States, Japan, and Taiwan.

Last year, Tebow reached Triple-A for the first time, portraying his talents in 77 games for the Syracuse Mets. In that span, he smacked four home runs with 19 RBIs and a slash line of .163/.240/.255. He appeared in left field in 55 of those games.

The former NFL quarterback is actually with New York for spring training this year. In five games thus far (six at-bats), Tebow has hit one home run with a pair of RBIs and a slash line of .167/.444/.667. He’s additionally walked and struck out three times each.

It’s still unclear if Tebow will ever make it to the major leagues. At 32 years of age, there’s a chance this upcoming campaign could be his final shot.

Tebow and the Mets will continue their spring training slate on Thursday night with a matchup against the Miami Marlins. First pitch will occur at 7:05 p.m. ET.