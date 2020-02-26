Here’s everything you need to know for Wednesday’s meeting between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets will meet for the third time this year. Charlotte took the first two meetings by a combined six points and as a result, bettors should expect another close game.

The Knicks (17-39) are among the NBA’s worst, but the Hornets (19-39) are not faring much better this season. Charlotte is led by the backcourt pairing of Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier and New York will be without their best backcourt defender—Frank Ntilikina. He and Elfrid Payton both missed the Knicks’ Monday night game against the Houston Rockets. Payton is probable and will likely start against Charlotte.

Although the Hornets are hosting the Knicks, the Spectrum Center has not offered much of a home advantage. The Hornets are a paltry 8-18 at home. Conversely, the Knicks are 9-19 on the road.

One more wrinkle to keep in mind with this matchup is the fact that Charlotte is playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks will have fresher legs coming into the game and could use this advantage to jump on the Hornets early.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds

Here’s the line for the Knicks and Hornets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread Moneyline Total Knicks -1.5 -120 207.5 Hornets +1.5 +102 207.5

Bets We Like With a Knicks Win

Knicks -1.5 and under 206 (+260)

The Knicks need a win in a bad way and catching the Hornets on the second leg of a back-to-back is probably going to be their best chance at a win this week. When the Knicks win, it’s largely because of their defense. Under interim head coach Mike Miller, New York is 17th in defensive rating (111.1).

In four of their last six wins, the Knicks have held their opponents to fewer than 100 points. Not to mention, New York and Charlotte went under 206 in their first two meetings (205, 189).

Bets We Like With a Hornets Win

Hornets win and over 206 (+275)

If the Hornets win, it’s going to be because they shoot the lights out. Graham and Rozier are shooting a ton of threes this year and this backcourt tandem is capable of going off at a moment’s notice. Graham is shooting 36.8% from deep on 9.2 attempts per game while Rozier is converting on 39.0% of his 6.7 attempts per game.

Against the banged-up Knicks backcourt, Graham and Rozier could lead bettors to a nice little payday.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

Game to go to OT (+1500)

There’s no doubt about it—this one’s a long shot. Overtimes are rare occurrences, but this could be the perfect game to pull the trigger on this bet. The first game was a one-point win for Charlotte and they followed that up with a five-point victory in the second round of the season series.

Previous results tell us that this will be another close battle. Take a chance on overtime with a small bet if you’re feeling lucky.

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction

Pick: It’s never easy to put your faith—and more importantly, your money—into the Knicks, but if there was ever a time, it’s now. After playing in Indiana on Tuesday night, the Hornets could be running on fumes.

The Knicks should have the fresher legs and that could be the difference between these two bottom feeders.

