The Knicks State of Mind Podcast wonders if the New York Knicks are stifling RJ Barrett. Plus, how should fans react to Tom Thibodeau rumors?

Strap up for another installment of the Knicks State of Mind Podcast.

The New York Knicks were battling the Houston Rockets early on Monday, with RJ Barrett stealing the show. The rookie put up 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the first quarter, but the Knicks went away from Barrett after the first frame.

Who were the main culprits for this offensive change. For one, Bobby Portis put up a lot of shots immediately upon checking into the game. He and Julius Randle began taking control of the offense even though Barrett was the hottest Knick early in the game.

The result was a blowout win for the Rockets. They pulled away in the second and third quarters, leaving the Knicks with little hope down the stretch. New York ended up pulling the game to within 11 points by the final buzzer, but it wasn’t that close.

While the Knicks are scuffling on the court, there are reports circulating about who will be manning the sidelines next season. According to Jonathan Macri of SI.com, a source says that there is a 90% chance Tom Thibodeau takes over.

While the Knicks State of Mind guys aren’t thrilled with the notion of Thibodeau taking control of a team that’s still a few years from contention, he’s a better option than Mark Jackson.

But again, there is still that 10% chance that the head coach ends up being someone else.