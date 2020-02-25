Tim Tebow doesn’t have much chance to make the 2020 New York Mets roster, but he showed off his power on Tuesday afternoon.

Tim Tebow probably doesn’t have a long future in baseball, but he’s still trying to carve out a career in the big leagues. Tebow gave the New York Mets a lift in their Tuesday afternoon affair with the Detroit Tigers.

Tim Tebow goes yard in spring training game. Who says he’s just a publicity stunt!? #LGM pic.twitter.com/ELFOeGWoIi — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 25, 2020

The home run is Tebow’s first of the year and it’s clear that many in the crowd came out to see the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. With one runner on base, Tebow also notched his first two RBIs of the spring season. Tebow, 32, served as New York’s designated hitter, going 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Detroit Tigers outpaced the Mets for the spring win, taking the contest 9-6.

Obviously, the former football player isn’t your average minor leaguer. Many see Tebow as a publicity stunt for the Mets to bring in more attention to spring training. He isn’t on the Mets’ 40-man roster and there’s little indication that the team has a plan for Tebow to ever make it to the big-league level.

Tebow has found little success in the minor-league ranks, finishing last season with a slash line of .163/.240/.255 in 77 games with the Syracuse Mets. His strikeouts from that campaign (90) outpaced his walks (20) by a wide margin.

It’s going to be tough for Tebow to make it to the majors with those kinds of numbers. Luckily, the larger-than-life personality has an ESPN college football analyst gig to fall back on whenever he calls it quits on his baseball career.

Until then, Mets fans can enjoy the Heisman winner’s heroics in Florida.