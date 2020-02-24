During Sunday’s game, J.D. Davis opened up to SNY about how the trade to the New York Mets was an opportunity for him to grow as a person.

During Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets‘ slugger J.D. Davis was interviewed by SNY about his clubhouse presence. He opened up quite a bit about how his personality and how the trade helped him open up.

In the interview with Steve Gelbs of SNY Davis remembered his time with the Houston Astros.

“Me, learning from how I was with the Astros, and my personality, I was kind of the quiet guy,” Davis said. “I was a fly on the wall. I tried to blend in, not have any attention towards myself. Coming in here, I wasn’t as happy as I was with the Astros.”

J.D. Davis who was such a vibrant personality in the Mets’ clubhouse in 2019 says he was a “quiet guy.” That’s hard to believe after watching his growth with the Mets over the course of the last year.

He’s become a leader in the clubhouse and his strong personality rubs off on everyone in the dugout. He’s part of a large group of strong vibrant personalities that make the Mets’ clubhouse a special place. So, it’s surprising to hear the Davis was ever just a “fly on the wall” before coming to New York.

The transition wasn’t easy for Davis, but he talked about wanting to be more open in the clubhouse.

“I remember just coming in and being free and loose, and just wanting to at least have a relationship with these guys. And these guys have the same kind of desire as well.”

He’s certainly succeeded in fostering relationships with the rest of the clubhouse. He’s a leader now and the great relationships in the clubhouse make this team special. Davis is a large part of that culture.