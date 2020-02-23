New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has extreme confidence in the ballclub’s pitching staff ahead of the new season.

The New York Mets pitching staff experienced an up-and-down 2019 campaign. Sure, their rotation was dominant (seventh in MLB with a combined 3.84 ERA) and included Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. The bullpen was a different story though, finishing with a combined 4.95 ERA which ranked 25th in the majors.

But it’s now a new season and either department of the pitching staff is looking to mightily improve. And with spring training underway, one of the team’s top pitchers is expressing extreme confidence in not just the staff, but the ballclub as a whole.

“I love everything about the organization, to be honest with you,” Marcus Stroman said, per Alex Smith of SNY. “It’s good to get here in spring training, get settled with the team, get with my catchers and kind of get on the same plan, which I wasn’t able to last year. I think we’re going to have great success this year, and as a team, I think we’re going to be special. I truly can’t wait to go out there and compete with every single guy every day.”

“I think we have one of the best pitching staffs in the big leagues for sure.”

On Saturday, Stroman pitched in the Mets’ 2-0 exhibition loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 28-year-old spent 1.1 innings on the mound and allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out two batters and walking one.

The Mets acquired Stroman via a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the deadline last July. In 11 starts for New York last year, Stroman was 4-2 with an ERA of 3.77 and WHIP of 1.475.

He’ll ultimately be looking for a strong season in what could potentially be his first full year with the Mets in 2020.