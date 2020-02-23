New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia feels great heading into the new campaign after losing 30 pounds in the offseason.

Last year, Jeurys Familia succumbed to a below-average performance on the mound. The New York Mets reliever — who returned to Queens after a short stint in Oakland — was 4-2 with an ERA of 5.70 and WHIP of 1.733 through 66 appearances.

It was the highest single-season ERA of Familia’s career (minimum 25 starts). The 30-year-old thus realized he needed to bounce back in 2020 and really focused on the shape he was in this past winter.

As a result, Familia lost 30 pounds and says he feels a whole lot better heading into the new season.

“To be honest I feel like a kid compared to last year,” he said on Sunday through team interpreter Alan Suriel. “I feel like everything is a lot easier. This offseason I didn’t rest because I was looking for the objective and for the goal to get strong and to have a better season and to be able to really strengthen my body and my arm.”

Familia most certainly contributed to a struggling Mets bullpen last year. The ballclub’s relievers finished with a combined 4.95 ERA, which ranked 25th in the majors. New York is hoping for improved performances from numerous individuals in that department this year, such as Familia and closer Edwin Díaz.

The Mets began their spring training slate by losing both split-squad games on Saturday afternoon. One squad came up short against the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 while the other suffered a 5-3 defeat to the Miami Marlins.