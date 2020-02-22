The New York Mets will play a spring training game in March at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

This March, the New York Mets will take part in what should be an extremely intriguing event for Major League Baseball.

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Thursday that they’ll be facing the Mets in a spring training game at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Max Bishop Stadium. The matchup will commence at 2:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24.

It’s the first time in 35 years that the Orioles will be playing an exhibition game at the Naval Academy.

The stadium — located in Annapolis, Maryland — is home to the Navy Midshipmen baseball team and named after former Navy baseball coach Max Bishop.

It’ll be the final spring training game of the year for either ballclub. Both the Mets and Orioles will have their Opening Day games on Thursday, March 26. The Mets will take on the Washington Nationals while the Orioles will face the New York Yankees.

March 24’s exhibition will be the second of back-to-back games between the Mets and Orioles. The two teams will additionally play one another on March 23 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

To begin the spring training slate, the Mets took part in split-squad games on Saturday. One squad lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 while the other fell to the Miami Marlins 5-3. In the latter defeat, catcher Wilson Ramos was 1-for-2 from the plate with a pair of RBIs.

New York’s next matchup will be another with the Cardinals on Sunday. First pitch is set to take place at 1:10 p.m. ET.