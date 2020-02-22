New York Mets reliever Seth Lugo threw a bullpen session on Saturday as he attempts to recover from a fractured toe.

Last Monday night, New York Mets reliever Seth Lugo suffered the first broken bone of his life. The right-hander banged his left pinky toe in his hotel room in the midst of his stay in Port St. Lucie for spring training.

The Mets don’t expect Lugo to miss significant time due to the injury, but it’s still a setback nonetheless. Having said that, Lugo is in the midst of recovery and actually threw a bullpen session on Saturday.

After it was over, Lugo noted that the session was ultimately a positive experience.

“It felt pretty good,” Lugo said, per Corey Hersch of SNY. “Pitches were coming out real good. I felt a little soreness when I got done but that’s to be expected. Hopefully tomorrow that’s gone.”

Lugo didn’t spend any time on the field during either of the ballclub’s split-squad matchups on Saturday. In-game action is something he’s truly not ready for yet, but his time will come. As with any injury, patience is key.

“We’re just going day-to-day,” Lugo said. “So we’ll see what happens tomorrow. But I threw off the mound [Saturday] and felt pretty good. All the pitchers were there, executing, so I feel like I’m in a good spot right now.”

Last year, Lugo was a bright spot amid a struggling relief pitching staff. Despite the Mets bullpen finishing with a combined 4.95 ERA (25th in the majors), Lugo posted a 7-4 record with a 2.70 ERA and 0.900 WHIP.