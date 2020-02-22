Zion Williamson is tearing up the NBA, but Carmelo Anthony still figured out how to make the dynamic rookie look silly for one play.

Zion Williamson is taking the NBA by storm and the New Orleans Pelicans are suddenly must-watch basketball. But on Friday night, Carmelo Anthony put the moves on the rookie and he didn’t even need a dribble to make Zion look lost.

Zion Williamson had the last laugh with the W, but Melo took the rook to school on this one pic.twitter.com/F7KAjro7ky — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 22, 2020

Jab, jab, shot fake, jab, bucket. Vintage Melo.

For what it’s worth, Zion shouldn’t feel too down about this one. Melo has done that to countless defenders over the years. While he was with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, Anthony was one of the most dynamic scorers in the league.

Moreover, Williamson and the Pelicans had the last laugh against Melo and the Portland Trail Blazers. Zion’s 25 points paved the way for a 128-115 Pelicans victory and New Orleans is slowly but surely climbing back into the playoff race.

The Pels sit just four games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, but they have been leaps and bounds better with Williamson in the lineup. Through his first 12 games, the No. 1 pick is averaging 22.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest.

Melo, on the other hand, has come back down to Earth after his hot start in Portland. The former Knicks legend is averaging 15.2 points per game, but his shooting numbers have dipped to 41.2% from the field and 35% from deep.

Those aren’t terrible numbers by any stretch, but he’s in the midst of a brutal slump at the moment. Over his last 13 games, Melo is shooting 34.3% from the field and 26.4% from three-point range.

It’s unfair to blame all of Portland’s struggles on Anthony, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Blazers could miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Portland is currently 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.