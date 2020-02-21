Break out the popcorn the New York Mets are headed to the movies for the second team bonding exercise of spring training.

Team bonding exercises are a fun way for new players to get acquainted with new teammates and form bonds for the season. The New York Mets don’t have that many new major league players this year, but it’s still important to have these exercises.

It forces the team to come together and do something together away from the field. It creates fond memories that can help the team through the rough patches in a season.

The Mets are set to go to the movies on Friday. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are going to watch “Just Mercy” on Friday night.

Tonight is the Mets' second team-bonding activity of the spring (they had a simulated/mini golf outing earlier this week). It's movie night. They're seeing "Just Mercy," starring Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 21, 2020

The movie is about getting justice for those who have been wronged by the justice system. Michael B. Jordan plays the role of a young lawyer who graduated from Harvard and decided to help those who can’t help themselves. Specifically, he helps an imprisoned murder, played by Jamie Foxx, fight for his freedom after being wrongfully convicted.

The movie got rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. It has an 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 99% viewer score.

Maybe this movie will help the New York Mets process what happened with the Houston Astros’ scandal, and Carlos Beltran. Beltran has seemingly become the face for the scandal as the guy who bulldozed the organization into cheating.

A label that makes no sense given the fact the scandal started a year before he arrived in Houston and continued a year after he left.

Whatever the reason for the choice of movie it’s good to see the New York Mets doing team activities. Spring is the time to create season-long bonds. What better way to do that than by watching a movie with some friends.