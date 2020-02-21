New York Mets slugging first baseman Pete Alonso has high expectations for this ballclub heading into the 2020 campaign.

Despite the slow start — which saw them sit at 11 games under-.500 at one point in July — the New York Mets were arguably one of the hottest teams in baseball towards the end of the 2019 regular season. They ended up 86-76 and in third place in the National League East, building up plenty of momentum for 2020.

Now, the new campaign has arrived, and the Mets will be looking to turn that momentum into wins. They undoubtedly possess talent within the roster and will be able to do some damage if they can meet their standards.

And according to first baseman Pete Alonso, those standards are at a significant height.

“Man, we’re a hungry team this year. I am so excited,” Alonso said on “Mets Hot Stove,” per Alex Smith of SNY. “We have so many different pieces. We’re so dynamic and I think we have what it takes this year to bring home a trophy. I’m so pumped.”

“I think last year, it was such a huge step in the right direction, and now we’re aimed in on that World Series trophy,” he added. “I think we can do it, I know we can do it.”

Alonso is entering his second year in the majors after a historic inaugural campaign. The slugger hit 53 home runs (a new MLB rookie record) en route to winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

One of the ballclub’s main issues last year was its bullpen. The Mets relievers combined for a 4.95 ERA which was 25th in the major leagues. If New York can fix the issues in that department, they’d have a legitimate chance at putting together an unforgettable 2020 season.