New York Mets’ star first baseman Pete Alonso gives fans a look into his musical tastes during his warmup on Thursday.

It seems the New York Mets‘ resident Polar Bear has added some rap to his repertoire this offseason. In 2019, Pete Alonso showed off his love for other kinds of music.

Alonso will be making a huge change for 2020. He posted a video of him warming up and signing to “Hypnotize” by Notorious B.I.G

Alonso has seen a huge positive response to his new walk-up song. Possibly because Alonso has hypnotized new York Mets fans with his powerful swing.

His first walk-up song last season was “Welcome to the Show” by Cody Johnson, a country song that was clearly chosen for its title. Alonso finally achieved his dream; he was called up to the majors.

It didn’t take him long to change walk-up songs. Later in 2019, he switched it up “The Ocean” by Led Zeppelin. A classic rock hit rocked Alonso to the plate for the majority of 2019.

It’ll be interesting to see if Alonso sticks with a walk-up song for the entire season, or if he switches it up again. Switching songs, wouldn’t be unheard of. Alonso’s teammate, Dom Smith, had four different walk-up songs.

It’s usually all about rhythm. If a player is hot then they’ll keep the song going. If they’re cold tend to make a change. It’s just like any other superstitious part of sports.

So what do you think of Alonso’s new walk-up music for 2020?