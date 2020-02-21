Former New York Giants’ first-round pick Prince Amukamara is back on the open market after being cut by the Chicago Bears.

Friday was a rough day for former New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara. He was released by the Chicago Bears, along with wide receiver Taylor Gabriel.

#Bears roster update:

We have released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 21, 2020

In March of 2018, Amukamara signed a three-year, $27 million extension with the Bears. After a down year, he won’t be finishing out that contract.

Amukamara spent three seasons with the Bears. He helped them win the NFC North in 2018, breaking an eight-year postseason drought.

His release comes after a 2019 season in which he played 15 games. In those games, Amukamamra amassed 53 total tackles, defended 10 passes and recovered a fumble.

Amukamara’s NFL career began with the Giants when the team drafted him with the 19th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Amukamara earned a Super Bowl ring with Big Blue. He played in seven games with one interception, 14 total tackles and three passes defended.

His best season as a Giant came in 2013. He started all 16 games, defended a career-high 13 passes, intercepted one pass and recorded 85 total tackles.

After a 2015 season that saw Amukamara defend 10 passes, the Giants allowed him to leave in free agency. He signed a one-year $5.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now 30-years-old, the former Giant is set to hit the free-agent market for the third time in his career. While the Giants could use another cornerback, they’re likely looking for stronger impact player than Amukamara.

Potential suitors for Amukamara could be teams set to lose some corner depth in free agency such as the Dallas Cowboys or Carolina Panthers.

The one good thing about being cut is that Amukamara doesn’t have to wait until free agency starts to sign with a new team. Since he’s no longer under contract, he’s free to sign with whichever team he wants, whenever he wants.

That could give him an advantage over other depth corners set to hit the market on March 18.