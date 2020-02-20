New York Mets reliever Seth Lugo suffered his first-ever broken bone when he fractured his pinky toe Monday in his hotel room.

There’s a first for everything, and for Seth Lugo, an unfortunate “first” arrived on Monday night.

The New York Mets reliever fractured his left pinky toe when he stubbed it in his hotel room. It’s the first time he’s ever broken a bone in his life, as the setback is hopefully one of just a few for this ballclub in 2020.

Lugo is currently at spring training in Port St. Lucie and discussed the injury with reporters on Wednesday.

Seth Lugo's broken toe is the first time he's broken a bone since… EVER!? pic.twitter.com/l5AfvTOFZ1 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2020

“I’ve never broken anything before…[this is my] first broken bone,” he said. “You’re 30 and then start breaking stuff.”

Lugo was initially supposed to be shut down from throwing for three days, according to Mets manager Luis Rojas.

“We’ll ramp him up from there, so it’s probably going to take a little later until he starts participating in games, but we’re not concerned about it,” Rojas said, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. Nonetheless, Lugo noted he’d be long-tossing on flat ground on Wednesday.

Last season, Lugo proved to be a bright spot in what was a heavily struggling New York bullpen (finished 25th in the majors with a combined 4.95 ERA). The right-hander was 7-4 with a 2.70 ERA and .900 WHIP through 61 games out of the pen. It was the first major-league season of his career in which he started zero games.

Lugo started eight, 18, and five games in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

The Mets will begin their spring training game schedule this Saturday with split-squad matchups. One squad will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. ET while the other will face the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. ET.