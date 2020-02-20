New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the premier power hitter in MLB. He’s ready to give away his secrets to anyone willing to listen.

Now, he’s ready to teach those at home how to succeed at the plate like him.

In a new video with SNY, Alonso explains his hitting drills to Todd Zeile. He works through each drill explaining what its purpose is and how it helps his game.

Alonso’s first drill is a simple one. He sets up a ball on a tee at the plate and stands either parallel to or behind the ball. Alonso then sprays the ball into netting. This drill is meant to help with the hips and squaring up to the ball consistently.

“In order to be on-plane you need to have your entire trunk activated and on-plane with your hands,” he says.

The following drill is about balance. Alonso once again puts the ball on a tee, then he stands as far back in the batter’s box as possible and drives through the ball. The workout is meant to assist with consistent hits up the middle.

The next drill is nearly identical, but he moves the tee to the inside half of the plate. That way he can work on driving pitches inside to centerfield. Alonso discusses how Miguel Cabrera is one of the best in baseball at doing so.

“The guy who’s in this era that’s unbelievable at that is Miguel Cabrera,” he said. “I’ve watched him growing up and he can hit a ball on the chalk of the line and still hit it out to right-center/right field.”

This video is an excellent way for young hitters to become acquainted with drills that actual major-league players utilize. It’ll help anyone at home become a better hitter and is a must-watch for any major-league hopeful.