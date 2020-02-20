Jacob deGrom is confident that the New York Mets are going to be the team to beat in the National League East.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom thinks his team can win the division—and more. Appearing on SNY’s “Mets Hot Stove” on Wednesday, deGrom talked up the Mets’ chances of winning the National League East and the World Series.

“I think we’re right there at the top,” deGrom said. “Great rotation, a lot of depth, really good position players. You look at it, our plan is to win the East and win the World Series, so everybody in there Is pulling in that direction, and you got a good group of guys doing that. I think we’ve got a good shot.”

It’s hard to dispute deGrom’s claims. The squad has become a deep one that boasts a great deal of talented and versatile players, from Jeff McNeil to J.D. Davis. And he’s right about the rotation: deGrom headlines one of the best units in all of baseball.

During the offseason, the Mets bolstered their bullpen with the addition of Dellin Betances. If the relievers who disappointed in 2019 have bounce-back years, the Mets can be an elite team. They are projected to win the competitive NL East and can easily be World Series favorites if everything goes according to plan.

The Washington Nationals are the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves won the division last year, the Philadelphia Phillies are very competitive, and the Miami Marlins have improved, but the Mets are the most well-rounded team of the bunch.

Mentality, however, is just as important as talent, and deGrom thinks everyone has the right mindset. The rest of MLB should fear this dangerous Mets team.