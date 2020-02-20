Despite the incoming regime change, the New York Knicks could look to promote Westchester Knicks general manager Allan Houston.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Westchester Knicks general manager Allan Houston may be considered for the GM role of the New York Knicks.

“As Leon Rose prepares for his imminent takeover, Garden constant Allan Houston has emerged as a candidate for a front office promotion, a league source told the Daily News,” wrote Bondy.

Houston’s 118-132 record with the Westchester Knicks includes several promising examples of player development such as Damyean Dotson, Trey Burke, and Langston Galloway.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, it was Houston who pushed hard for current interim head coach Mike Miller to take over the reins after David Fizdale was let go.

It’s possible that Houston may be a quality candidate as someone who has experience working with Miller. Houston also served as the assistant general manager when Phil Jackson was in charge.

However, Rose, an executive with a history of strong connections to talent in regards to players and coaches, may want a name that carries more star-power.

Bondy also writes that current Knicks’ vice president of player development, Craig Robinson, has had his responsibilities diminished since Steve Mills was let go.

Overall, it’s a good sign that Houston is in the conversation for the general manager position. Miller and Houston have impressed in their respective roles in the G League and now Miller is bringing that success to the NBA.

Good organizations hire and groom talent from within. The Knicks are taking noticeable albeit tiny baby steps towards becoming a functioning organization.

Rose will need to decide for himself if Houston is ready for such a big promotion. But having a former player, who has survived multiple front-office regimes, in line for a promotion is a positive sign.