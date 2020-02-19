The New York Mets have decided to open the 2020 season with three New York/New Jersey kids on the mound. Rick Porcello will be first up.

The New York Mets‘ first spring training games are this Saturday. The Flushing-based club will play two split-squads games, one against the St. Louis Cardinals and the other against the Miami Marlins. It’s finally time for baseball again, and that means it’s time to name starters.

While the starters for spring training games don’t matter much, it’s always nice to see who’s going to be on the mound. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB, on Saturday Rick Porcello will be pitching against the Marlins and Marcus Stroman will go up against the Cardinals. Steven Matz will get the ball on Sunday against Cardinals.

Fans will be able to catch Porcello on the mound on WPIX at 1:10 p.m. ET against the Marlins. Matz’s start against the Cardinals will air on SNY at 1:10 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch Stroman will have to wait a while. His start on Saturday will not be televised.

This rotation shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Mets have one big battle in training camp, and it’s in their starting rotation. Porcello, Matz and Michael Wacha are competing for two rotation spots. So, it makes sense that Matz and Porcello are two of the first three pitchers on the mound.

It also helps that all three of these pitchers grew up in the New York/New Jersey area. That connection could draw extra fans to the stadium.

Don’t expect any of these pitchers to throw more than three innings in any of their starts if that. It’s early on and there will be a ton of pitchers on the mound in these early games. Keep that in mind as baseball enters its first weekend of the 2020 season.