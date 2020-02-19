The New York Mets don’t know where J.D. Davis will play in 2020, but they do know they aren’t ready to give up on him playing third base.

With Opening Day just over a month away, the New York Mets know what a good part of their lineup could look like. Yoenis Cespedes may start in left field if he’s healthy. Jeff McNeil is set to take over as the everyday third baseman. Pete Alonso has first base on lock.

So where does that leave J.D. Davis?

The Mets don’t have a clear answer at the moment, but they’re attempting to make Davis as defensively versatile as possible. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Davis is expected to receive 50% of the reps at third base this spring.

Despite struggling mightily at third during the 2019 season, the Mets want Davis prepared. Puma reports that McNeil is the primary backup to Robinson Cano at second base. So if Cano needs a day off — or succumbs to injury — third base will be open.

Thus, Davis will slot in at third when Cano isn’t playing and play in left field when Cespedes can’t go.

The breakout star not possessing an everyday role is disappointing, but that’s how the roster is currently constructed. It’s a reason why Davis’ name came up constantly in trade rumors during the offseason.

He’s an attractive piece without a defined role, so don’t count out a potential trade just yet. Injuries or desperation could still persuade a team to make an offer prior to the regular season.

A trade isn’t likely, but still, anything is possible.