Tom Thibodeau is patiently waiting for his next head coaching gig and he reportedly has his heart set on the New York Knicks.

Despite the New York Knicks‘ mini-resurgence under interim head coach Mike Miller, the writing is on the wall. In all likelihood, incoming team president Leon Rose is going to bring in a coaching staff of his choosing next season. Could Tom Thibodeau be the one leading that staff?

The basketball lifer certainly hopes so. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Thibodeau has eyes for the Knicks gig.

“He really wants the Knick job,” a Thibodeau confidant told Berman. “He can taste it and he may even be in the lead.”

“Rose has always been known as much more ethical than most agents, and if he can deliver players and let a strong coach coach, this could work out,” the Thibodeau confidant added. “It’s never a sure thing because of ownership, but Thibs knows he can work with Rose and also knows he’d be able to bring in his people as well.”

Berman previously reported that Thibodeau, along with Jeff Van Gundy, is on Rose’s shortlist to take over. Both coaches have a deep connection to the Knicks and either would make for a splashy hire.

Moreover, Thibodeau would be a dramatic change from Miller’s mild-mannered approach and ousted head coach David Fizdale‘s player-oriented style. Fizdale has said that he should have “cracked the whip” more during his Knicks tenure.

Well, if the Knicks want someone who can do that, Thibodeau certainly fits that mold.