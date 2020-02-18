New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto believes the team possesses too much integrity to cheat like the Houston Astros did.

The 2020 MLB regular season is right around the corner, and the Houston Astros are facing the music. The ballclub — who just lost the World Series last October — was found guilty of stealing signs during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns this offseason. The organization has since fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow and has become arguably the most hated team in all of sports.

But is electronic sign-stealing something that numerous teams utilize? Well, we don’t know for sure. But even if it is, Michael Conforto ensures that the New York Mets are anything but involved.

“Even if it came from above you, I would not feel comfortable doing something like that,” Conforto told Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. “I just feel like the integrity of the players in this clubhouse, we just wouldn’t allow that to happen, no matter who brings it in or who has the idea. I think it is the same league-wide.”

Before the initial bombshell report revealing the then-alleged sign-stealing came out, the Mets hired Carlos Beltrán to be their new manager in November. Beltrán played for Houston in 2017 and was said to be one of the leaders of the cheating system. Carlos stepped down in January amid the scandal.

Many believe MLB should strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series title, a punishment that commissioner Rob Manfred didn’t implement. If it’s not taken away, the title should still forever be associated with an asterisk.

Conforto and the Mets will begin their spring training game schedule with split-squad matchups this Saturday. They’ll take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m. ET and 1:10 p.m. ET, respectively.

The outfielder is coming off a productive season, one in which he smacked 33 home runs with 92 RBIs and a slash line of .257/.363/.494.