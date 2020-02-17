New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow can’t stop escape the NFL. The former quarterback was asked about New York Jets passer Sam Darnold.

Who else but Tim Tebow would be asked about his feeling on a quarterback at spring training? Even now that he’s chosen to follow a career in baseball, Tebow can’t escape his NFL roots. On Sunday, the New York Mets outfielder was asked by reporters about his feelings on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Tebow thinks highly of the young passer and understands some of the struggles that Darnold is going through in the NFL.

Tim Tebow on Sam Darnold: "I think he's one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league" pic.twitter.com/uWHXBZsM12 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 16, 2020

“I think he’s super talented. I think he’s one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league,” Tebow said of Darnold. “I think playing with confidence is one of the biggest parts of the game for a quarterback and it’s hard sometimes. It’s just like hitting. It’s all of the sudden, I throw a couple of picks and I’m doubting. Did I really see the defense? Was it cover four or did it really roll to a cover three?

“Now, I’m questioning it and I’m questioning my ability. I think he’s got to get off to a rhythm and build that confidence in people behind him where it feels like, ‘You know what, no matter what I see, I believe it’s right. Whether it is or it isn’t, I’ve got to believe it and then the people around you are gonna believe it.”

Tebow moonlights as a college football analyst for ESPN and is a former Heisman Trophy winner. Although his days in the NFL are over, he still knows a lot about the quarterback position.

When everyone’s buying into the system and the leader, anything can happen for a football team. Just ask the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill, who recently made a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game before succumbing to the eventual Super Bowl champions—the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darnold is set to enter his third season with an entirely new offense around him. The Jets are likely to bring in four new offensive linemen and two new starting wide receivers. Those are major changes for a young quarterback who, like Tebow says, is still trying to build his confidence.

It’s going to be on Darnold to establish the culture and lead his teammates. In order to do that, he needs to be the most confident man on the field at all times. If he can do that, the Jets are going to be in excellent shape going forward.