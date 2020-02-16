Tony DeAngelo always stands up for his teammates, even when the New York Rangers defenseman misses a game.

The New York Rangers dropped a hard, nasty contest to the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

On the ice, the Bruins cheap shot artist Brad Marchand was up to his usual dirty play, which should be no surprise to Blueshirt fans. He hit Ryan Lindgren from behind with a crushing crosscheck while the Rangers defenseman was engaged with another Bruin in front of Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Marchand hit Lindgren hard enough to knock him down to the ice before he had the time to defend himself. But Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich was there to defend Lindgren, nailing Marchand so hard with his own cross-check to the back that the Bruins’ pest’s helmet flew off as he hit the ice.

Of course, Brad Marchand kicks things off by cross-checking somebody when he's not looking. Pavel Buchnevich obliges in a similar fashion. 2-0 Bruins after a shorty, after two. #PlayLikeANewYorker pic.twitter.com/UMzMQ9pIHV — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 16, 2020

Marchand had some cowardly words for Lindgren after the game, via Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.

Brad Marchand on New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren after their scuffles today: "He's not going to be a player there that's going to have a very long career. I'm not overly concerned with him." Damn. Cold-blooded. — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) February 17, 2020

Not to worry fans… the Rangers’ biggest supporter of all who wears the red, white and blue, Tony DeAngelo, stood up for Lindgren even though he was scratched from the game on Sunday.

Lindgren will be in the league for a long time actually. Save your cold blooded BS. https://t.co/F7jNxIYTB3 — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) February 17, 2020

Two simple sentences displayed the loyalty Deangelo has for his teammates and this city.

“Lindgren will be in the league for a long time actually,” DeAngelo tweeted.” Save your cold-blooded BS.”

The Rangers lost the game on Sunday, but they proved on and off the ice that they will stand up for one another no matter the opponent.