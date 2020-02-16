New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow says the XFL reached out to him regarding the opportunity to play for the new pro league.

Tim Tebow hasn’t played a regular-season game of football since his 2012 stint with the New York Jets. Nevertheless, he could’ve possibly returned to the gridiron this year.

According to the New York Mets minor leaguer, he and the XFL actually had some conversations.

The XFL reached out to Tim Tebow to see if he wanted to play: "There was some communication" pic.twitter.com/qADv9yUKKf — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2020

“There was some communication,” Tebow told reporters at spring training. “We had a couple conversations. I love what they’re doing, I think it has a chance to have success. I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good and should and could be playing in the NFL and are better than a lot of NFL players. I think it’s awesome and I think it’s good for a lot of guys that are gonna get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re gonna show a team that they’re worth it.

“But for me, [baseball] is what I wanted to do.”

Tebow has been a part of the Mets organization since 2016. Last year, the Heisman Trophy winner appeared in 77 games with Triple-A Syracuse, batting .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

His improvement moving forward will have significance in his goal to reach the major leagues.

The Mets’ first full-squad workout will take place this coming Monday. Their spring training game schedule will then commence on Feb. 22 with split-squad matchups against the Cardinals and Marlins. Those games will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET and 1:10 p.m. ET, respectively.