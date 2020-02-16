Jed Lowrie has arrived at New York Mets camp in a leg brace but isn’t exactly saying much on the injury itself.

Prior to the 2019 campaign, the New York Mets and their fans thought they executed a steal by inking a two-year deal with All-Star infielder Jed Lowrie. But that was before he caught the injury bug…big time.

Lowrie dealt with a knee injury that caused him to miss nearly his entire first year in Queens, as he finished with just eight plate appearances in nine games. He reported to spring training on Sunday in a leg brace, which may cause a “here we go again” mentality among fans. The 35-year-old didn’t reveal specific details to reporters but ultimately noted that he’s working towards full health.

Jed Lowrie is refusing to talk about his specific symptoms, but whatever they are, they’re deriving from his knee. “The brace makes me feel like myself,” he said. pic.twitter.com/Clx9XZINxJ — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) February 16, 2020

“The brace makes me feel like myself,” Lowrie said. “I don’t want to get into the specifics of symptoms…I don’t have any different expectations for [this spring]. I’m just taking it day-by-day…I’m excited to be here with the guys and we’ll take it day-by-day.”

Lowrie then revealed that the main cause of the symptoms was his knee.

“I’m just worried about managing the symptoms and doing everything I can,” he added.

Take that as you wish. Lowrie’s mainly been an injury-plagued mystery up to this point, and it seems he could remain that way. Whether he actually appears and steps up in the spring will tell a lot about his future with the ballclub.

The Mets’ initial full-squad workout will take place on Monday. Their spring training schedule will then begin the following Saturday with split-squad games against the Cardinals and Marlins. The matchups will commence at 1:05 p.m. ET and 1:10 p.m. ET, respectively.