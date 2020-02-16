With Leon Rose expected to take over the New York Knicks, general manager Scott Perry is not likely to remain with the team past this season.

The New York Knicks are bringing in a new regime, led by Leon Rose of CAA, to replace former team president Steve Mills. Rose’s hiring isn’t final and the Knicks have made no public statement about it yet, but it should be a done deal once the agent ties up any loose ends with his current business affairs.

That means, in all likelihood, general manager Scott Perry will be looking for a new job, according to Steve Popper of Newsday.

“The first and most vital move for Rose is naming a general manager. That role is still occupied by Scott Perry, but he is not expected to survive the purge of the latest incarnation of the Knicks’ rebuilding plans,” Popper wrote. “Coach David Fizdale was ousted in December and team president Steve Mills followed last month. A source said Perry is not expected to last beyond his contract, which ends after this season.”

In general, when a new president comes in, he wants to bring in his own people. That’s understandable. Perry has been working in the NBA long enough to know this.

It’s also likely that Rose will want to bring in his own head coach to take over despite the fact that interim head coach Mike Miller is doing a respectable job given the circumstances.

The difference between Perry and Miller is that no one from the organization is publicly stating that Perry is long gone. “Branding guru” Steve Stoute recently implied on ESPN’s “First Take” that Miller would soon be out of a job. He was forced to walk those comments back just hours after his disastrous television appearance.

Despite Stoute’s backtracking, one thing is certain: There are going to be some serious changes in Madison Square Garden in the next few months.