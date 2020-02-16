New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow praises New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones while speaking to reporters at spring training.

Tim Tebow: An ESPN analyst, a minor league baseball player for the New York Mets, and someone who knows a whole lot about the quarterback position. The 32-year-old was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner way before he took his talents to the diamond. His football skills led to his stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

So when Tebow discusses the position, he knows what he’s talking about. And on Sunday, he was asked about Daniel Jones of the New York Giants while at spring training.

Ultimately, Tebow possesses nothing but praise for the young quarterback.

Tim Tebow is a Daniel Jones fan. pic.twitter.com/vOcPEl9spc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 16, 2020

“I think he’s got a lot of talent,” he said. “I think he was coached really well in college and I think he will continue to improve. Getting him more weapons and confidence is pretty critical.”

Jones played in 13 games (12 starts) in his inaugural NFL campaign this past year. During that span, he threw for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 picks. The Giants, as a whole, failed to improve from previous losing seasons. New York finished 4-12 and suffered double-digit losses for the third consecutive year.

Tebow is currently in Port St. Lucie with the Mets, a system he’s played in since 2016. He’s yet to reach the majors, but the future is still undecided. Tebow bat .163 through 77 appearances with Triple-A Syracuse last year.

The Mets’ first full-squad workout will occur this coming Monday.