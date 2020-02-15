Spencer Dinwiddie is a persistent New York Knicks antagonizer and the Brooklyn Net is up to his old tricks yet again.

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are already done playing each other this season, but Spencer Dinwiddie felt the need to take one more shot at Brooklyn’s crosstown rival.

Dinwiddie is in Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge and he was asked if he believes the Knicks are going to make a big improvement next season. Knowing the outspoken point guard’s history of trash talk towards the Knicks, his answer wasn’t at all surprising.

“You want a real answer? Probably not,” Dinwiddie responded per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “They’ll probably have a high draft pick. Unless they do a trade or via free agency, which I don’t know if this free agency class is that spectacular, they’re probably not going to be that good.”

Although it’s easy to understand why the Knicks would take this the wrong way, Dinwiddie isn’t saying anything outlandish here. The 2020 NBA Draft class projects to be weaker than 2019 and it’s unlikely the Knicks draft someone who completely changes the course of the franchise.

Moreover, the 2020 free-agent class is a huge step down from the stacked group from 2019. Gordon Hayward, DeMar DeRozan, and Andre Drummond are some of the biggest names on the market.

The prediction is harsh from Dinwiddie, but he’s not wrong. Something unexpected like a trade would have to occur for the Knicks to make a major improvement from this season to next.