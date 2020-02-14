Plant High School in Tampa Bay, FL is retiring the jersey New York Mets star Pete Alonso. He joins a slew of other baseball legends.

After a dominant rookie year, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had his number retired at Plant High School on Wednesday. He joins 10 other former major leaguers, including Wade Boggs, Preston Tucker, and his brother Kyle Tucker.

According to Fox13 Tampa Bay, Alonso used his time back at his alma mater as a teaching moment. He wanted to remind the students that fame like his means nothing if you lose yourself,

“It doesn’t matter what you do or how you do it,” he said. “It matters about who you are as a person and how you treat other people, and the impact you have. That is the most important thing.”

Alonso lives by that motto. There are already numerous examples of that just from Alonso’s rookie year. He donated 10% of his home run derby winnings to two separate charities, five percent each. He didn’t have to do that but chose to, even though the home run derby winnings was worth double his salary.

He also broke MLB rules to honor 9/11 first responders during a game. He wore specially made 9/11 cleats to honor them, but was fined by MLB.

That’s why Alonso has made such a quick connection to Mets fans. His play on the field helps, but it’s his personality that puts him over the top. He’s excitable on the field, he’s warm-hearted off it, and he’s always making an effort to improve himself.

New York couldn’t ask for a better person than Pete Alonso to represent their city.