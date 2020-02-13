Former New York Knicks center Eddy Curry has been the butt of fans’ jokes for years. Now he opens up about his real-life struggles.

The Player’s Tribune has been a godsend for many players. It offers athletes of all sports a safe platform to speak their minds. Former NBA center Eddy Curry took to The Player’s Tribune to share a previously untold story of tragedy, heartbreak, and a life that few fans understood.

He tells the story behind the murders of his girlfriend and infant daughter while he played for the New York Knicks. Curry found out about the tragedy in the middle of a game and he describes that gut-wrenching moment in great detail.

Curry also notes that he didn’t love basketball when he started playing. It was something he was forced into because of his height, peer pressure, and his mother.

Like many players, Curry dealt with financial issues despite the immense wealth that comes with playing in the NBA. He details some of his struggles and is a strong believer in the theory that money can’t buy happiness.

Curry’s story is one that everyone should read. It’s a great reminder to every fan that while these athletes may seem larger than life, they’re human just like anyone. They have family problems, financial issues, and everything in between.

Let Eddy Curry be a learning experience. Next time fans look to ridicule and humiliate a player for their personal life, just remember that we don’t have the whole story. Not even close.