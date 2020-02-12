New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman thinks Giancarlo Stanton still has it and refuses to give up on him.

In a telephone interview, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had some high praise for Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton had a very disappointing 2019. Hey only appeared in 18 games and was unavailable for several games in the postseason. Stanton had a good debut year for the Bombers in 2018, but people still expected more, especially since he was almost nowhere to be found in October.

“He obviously hasn’t had a chance to declare himself in the Yankee world yet,” Cashman told reporters, via Anthony McCarron at SNY. “All those things will come in time. People forget that (in 2018) he led us in home runs and RBI and it wasn’t even a Stanton-like season for him, with injuries. I think he’s looking forward to re-establishing the legacy he’s been creating. Injuries have denied him that… I think he’s looking forward to letting everyone know who he is and what he’s really capable of.”

Cashman is right when he says the Yankee universe has yet to meet Stanton. We still have not seen Stanton at his peak in pinstripes. Cashman added, “When he’s healthy, he’s going to produce. He’s one of the game’s better players and that’s exciting.”

Although Stanton is ready to go, Cashman admits to the possibility that Stanton may be a little rusty.

“If there’s any holdback with him, in any way, shape or form, it’s just an acknowledgment that he wasn’t on the field as he normally has been throughout an entire year.”

Even if that does end up being the case, fans should not be alarmed. Stanton will end up re-adjusting to the game and will get back into his normal groove.

“He’s an amazing physical specimen,” Cashman said. “The athleticism at that size is obviously very unique. He’s a constant threat.”

Fans are just waiting for the Stanton of the Florida/Miami Marlins to arrive in the Bronx. In eight years down south, Stanton slashed .268/.360/.554, had an OPS of .914 and an OPS+ of 147, drove in 672 runs and hit 267 home runs.

Before coming to New York, Stanton was widely recognized as being one of the very best players in baseball. He is talented enough to channel that in 2020.

The fact that Stanton has one of the biggest contracts in all of sports adds a bit of extra pressure, though. The 30-year-old is in year six of a 13-year, $325 million deal that was the biggest contract in sports history when he signed it in 2014.

Cashman is the one who orchestrated the deal that brought Stanton to the Bronx, so it is also in his best interest for the slugger to succeed. If the former MVP, four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger can bring the heat in 2020, MLB has a lot to be worried about.